Democrats are largely ignoring illegal immigration because it is growing their congressional base, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who has introduced legislation to address this issue, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Democrats wholly rejected a recent proposal of Hagerty’s, which would have prevented U.S. taxpayer dollars from flying illegal immigrants into the U.S. — something that has been done by the thousands under President Biden’s watch. In 2023 alone, 320,000 illegal migrants were flown into the United States, he said.

But the left’s rejection of that measure also connects back to legislation Hagerty proposed two weeks prior.

“That legislation was quite simple as well. It said we should stop counting illegal migrants in the apportionment of congressional seats and electoral votes. I think most people in America are shocked to find out that’s what’s happening right now,” he said, adding further perspective.

“We don’t count people that are here on vacation. We don’t count people that are here serving as diplomats. Why in the world should we count people that are here illegally? Yet that is what’s happening,” he said, identifying that as a motivating factor for the left in letting illegal immigration run amok.

“That is the motive behind the crime on our border, because you look at people leaving these blue states like New York, like Illinois, like California, and then you think about, where are the sanctuary cities? In New York, Manhattan, Chicago, San Francisco, LA,” Hagerty said. “I think it makes the motive very, very clear. They’re trying to maintain their power in the Congress.”

LISTEN:

“In fact, if you look at the 10 million people that Joe Biden has flown in, just in his administration, that would account for 13 congressional seats. Can you believe that? Thirteen congressional seats alone,” he said, noting that Republicans have “a majority of one here in the United States Congress right now.”

“They’re talking about 13 congressional seats, and therefore 13 electoral votes. You think about how close these elections are. This really matters. That’s what they’re doing,” he continued, detailing the illegal immigrant crime that has taken place across the United States, including Laken Riley’s murder.

“It’s just preposterous that we’re allowing this to go on. But the Biden administration is so desperate to get these people in so they can count them that they’re willing to look the other way and see all this crime, the devastation that fentanyl is causing,” Hagerty said. “Everything that goes along with this is a complete crisis. Yet they’re managing this crisis that so they can control the Congress.”

He said Biden could easily reinstitute the Trump-era policies he undid via executive order, but he has refused to do so.

“Again, there’s a motive to it,” he warned. “And the motive is they want these people here to backfill these states that are losing population, losing citizens, because they know they can count them — they can count these illegal migrants to retain congressional districts and electoral votes.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.