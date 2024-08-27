Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is a “puppet” serving the Biden-Harris agenda, populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White, who is vying for her Senate seat, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

White described Klobuchar as “one of the most dangerous politicians in this country” — historically speaking as well.

“She got this Minnesota, Midwest, nice persona that they push all through the mainstream media, but really, she’s that wolf in sheep’s clothing,” he warned. “She smiles. She’s polite. She’s polished, but ultimately, she’s a puppet, and she serves the agenda.”

“She was a lockstep with Joe Biden the entire time, and she’s been lockstep with the inner decline of this country all during her time in office, for 18 years now,” White continued, explaining that Klobuchar has benefited from the fact that her father was a beloved sports journalist in the state. That fact carried a lot of weight to get Klobuchar into her first term, White explained.

“In her second term, she had a sort of unassuming kind of persona profile and had a very uncompetitive opponent, and now I think it’s one of the first times where Minnesotans really see the Democrat platform for what it is, in great part due to Donald Trump and a lot of his work and the rest of the MAGA movement,” he said, explaining that there is now a “referendum on the Democrat Party already, plus she’s been in there now for three terms.”

WATCH — Klobuchar: This Election Is About “Codifying Roe v. Wade into Law”:

This is leading people to ask what these “stalwarts of D.C.” have been doing this entire time, as they are certainly not doing anything to improve the lives of the American people, White noted.

White predicted that Klobuchar will refuse to debate him.

“I wouldn’t think she would want to,” he said of Klobuchar. “We had a little, you know, pre-debate or panel at a thing called Farm Fest, where the Minnesota farmers get together here every summer. And that didn’t go too well. You know, I’m the young extremist, they say the MAGA extremist, but I talk about very historic-based policy like the post-World War II Democrat liberal order. And, you know, our Founding Fathers, like George Washington saying, beware of foreign entanglements.

“And, you know, obviously Amy Klobuchar is all-in on that racket,” White said.

LISTEN:

“So, you know, I don’t think she wants to meet me in the open field. She’s going to rely upon the mainstream media to do a lot of her execution for her just like Walz and Harris,” he predicted, discussing how the mainstream media also became completely disinterested in him during the Black Lives Matter protests once they found out he was an independent organizer protesting the Federal Reserve.

White said he told people to “peacefully” protest — do not burn down small businesses, etc. — and the mainstream media “put stories out.”

“They said, this is a rise in young activists in the black community. Decentralize Black Lives Matter. Decentralize — look at these good young people standing up. As soon as they realized that I was leading every march to the Federal Reserve and not the police precinct … they stopped calling. They stopped wanting to do interviews,” he added, noting that the Federal Reserve is “unconstitutional.”

