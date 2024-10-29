The Democrat party has morphed into the “anti-Trump party,” Trump campaign national spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris delivering her final campaign message on the D.C. Ellipse.

“It’s the closing argument. I think it makes it very simple for voters, right? You can’t really elect someone who created the problem in hopes that they will solve the problem. She has a chance to solve it right now. She’s sitting — she and Joe Biden sit in the White House. They could craft policy. They could secure the border with the sign of a pen. They’ve refused to do so for years now, and have allowed this open border invasion to continue,” Leavitt said, blasting Harris for running on fixing the country, when she could have done precisely that for that last three and a half years.

WATCH — MSNBC’s Menendez: People Have “the Audacity” to Demand Harris Tell Them More About Plans:

“So Kamala is running to fix the country that she broke, and it just doesn’t work. It’s like hiring the arsonist to put out the fire,” she added, noting that the left and establishment media are “trying to convince people not to believe their own eyes.”

“They’ve done this with the border. They did it with the economy. They said Biden almost was working. They said the border was secure. Now they’re trying to say that the president was exhausted — just total BS. People see him campaigning all over the country, holding massive rallies at Madison Square Garden and in every state. You know, their message is not based on reality, and that’s why it’s failing,” she said, blasting Harris’s final message, as she has continued to embrace the “Trump is Hitler” rhetoric espoused by her counterparts.

“It’s disgusting that this is their closing pitch, and that’s what the Democrat party has turned into: The anti-Trump party, not the party that stands for anything,” she said, explaining that they exist to stand against Trump and “spread these lies.”

LISTEN:

“And you know how they know it’s lies and they don’t actually believe themselves? … If you look at Democrats in blue wall states, Michigan and Wisconsin and Minnesota, where President Trump is either leading or closing the gap, Democrats that are running for Senate or the House in those states are running ads cozying up to President Trump, saying that they worked with him on legislation,” she said, noting that anyone who really believed Trump was akin to Hitler would not cozy up to him.

“You don’t cozy up to Hitler, ok? And that’s how you know they don’t actually believe this lie. … It’s really quite sad, but it’s very dangerous, and it’s dividing our country, and it has already led to two assassinations on President Trump’s life, which makes it … even worse,” she added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.