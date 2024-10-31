Exclusive — ‘The Apprentice’ Winner Kendra Todd: Donald Trump Is ‘Tough’ and He Needs to Be

Former President Donald Trump is “tough,” and he has to be, season three winner of The Apprentice Kendra Todd said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, defending Trump from attacks from other castmates.

When asked for an adjective to describe Trump, Todd said “tough,” clarifying that she does not mean it in the sense that he is a “difficult person.”

“I mean, he’s tough. He’s like Teflon. I mean, clearly he has to be. I can look at how he’s been attacked from literally every angle,” she said, pointing to the disloyalty of so many people, including some of The Apprentice contestants who have used their platform to bash Trump in the form of an open letter.

“He’s just tough. He just stands in the gap against all odds, even if he has to do so alone. And, I mean, I have lots of experiences,” Todd said, explaining that she worked with Trump for one year and has seen him in action, “in his offices” in Trump Tower.

“I’ve seen him, you know, on the golf course managing, you know, that enterprise at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. I mean, I’ve seen him in a variety of different settings, had tons of interaction with him. I’ve seen him drive a car. I know it’s weird imagery,” she continued, describing him as “kind.”

“He was, you know, always asking how he was doing, if there was anything I needed, how he could support me, what did I think about this or that,” she said, explaining that she really only ever saw him upset when he was “dealing with crap that was thrown at him,” such as a “construction union strike.”

“You know, [that] stopped our ability to finish the clubhouse at a Trump golf club that we were getting ready to launch. I’d be mad too,” she said, adding that overall, over the last 19 years, “I didn’t see him be erratic.”

“You know, he’s not angry orange man with his finger on the button with the … nuclear code. I don’t need to tell anybody this. You know, we had him in office for four years, and none of that happened. And frankly, we lived in a much safer world,” she said, dismissing the critiques of some former castmates as utterly irrelevant.

“I don’t think that they’re going to sway anyone,” she said, as host Mike Slater also pointed to a recent clip of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talking about the toughness of Trump and why some people in administrative positions hate him, particularly in politics. giving a specific example.

Spicer told Megyn Kelly on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show:

I think some of them just have a personal animus towards him because of how they personally were treated or the advice that they were given. I watched it constantly in the Oval Office. Two people would come in, give him two versions of a policy, and then he would choose one person. The other person would walk out of there and say, “Fine, I’m going to find people to undermine your argument. I’m going to leak it to the press.” People around him have big egos. And when he said, I mean, I watched him bring in a bunch, we were talking about Afghanistan policy one day, and he said, I want ten enlisted soldiers to come in that have served in Afghanistan. And he sat around a table and said, “Tell me about your experience.” And it pissed a lot of people off that he wasn’t taking the advice of the more senior people and asking the actual enlisted folks, “Tell me what your experience has been. Did you understand the mission? Are we winning? Are we moving forward? Were you getting the equipment and the tools that you needed?” They hated that. They hated the fact that they came in, gave their PowerPoint presentation and they were being undermined by a guy who didn’t just sign off on it with like a blank check. So I think Washington is full of a lot of guys with a lot of big egos that don’t like the fact that when they come into a room, everyone doesn’t just say, ‘Oh, great idea. Let’s move forward.’ … I watched it all the time, and Trump would blow up and say, we’re not just doing the same thing over and over again. And I think for people who are used to the system that said, “Oh, well, this is the way it’s always been,” they were pissed.

LISTEN:

“Who are the real toddlers in that story?” Todd responded. “Who are the ones that really have that fragile ego and are divisive and self-interested? I think Sean Spicer, I mean, I think he said it perfectly, but that’s how he was in business, and that’s, you know, how you have to be to get things done.

“If you want to identify inefficiencies, you don’t go to the heads of the department. You go to your work horses and say, ‘What’s working? What’s not working?’ It’s not that you slight their superiors, but you’re not going to get the full picture from them, because they’re not … the ones that are doing the current work,” she added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.