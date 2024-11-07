Exclusive: RNC Chair Michael Whatley: We Saw ‘Seismic Shifts’ in Trump Support

There were “seismic shifts” for former President, now President-elect Donald Trump, Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the movement toward Trump.

Host Mike Slater asked Whatley what movement surprised him the most, using Vice President Kamala Harris’s poor performance as an example.

“For instance, CNN said, at least on election night, that Kamala did not move a single county to the left by three points or more out of the 4,600 counties in America. I believe the number is, did not move a single one to the left three points or more. So that’s a that’s a crushing blow for her. What’s a big win that you saw from Republicans?” Slater asked, as Whatley pointed to demographic shifts.

“I think the fact that we saw seismic shifts in black support for President Trump, Hispanic support for President Trump, and Asian American support for President Trump,” the RNC chairman began.

“It really shows you that his efforts to go into places like Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, the Bronx, and go on platforms that really were not traditional mainstream media really paid off,” Whatley continued.

“You know, the fact that he talked to every American voter, really, I think, shows you why,” he said, also pointing to the fact that Trump won the popular vote — another telling marker.

“And the fact that we won the popular vote, I think that probably is the single biggest accomplishment of the night: the fact that Donald J. Trump not only won all seven battleground states, but carried the popular vote,” he added.

“The opportunity to be with President Trump Tuesday night, with his family, you know, with the team that worked so hard over the last several years to get him done, to be on stage and really enjoy that moment with him when they called the race, that is a moment I’ll never forget,” Whatley said, telling listeners, “We’ll all get together in Washington, DC, on January 20.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.