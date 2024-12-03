Democrats are in “complete free fall” right now postelection, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily following news of President Joe Biden’s pardon of his criminal son Hunter.

Host Mike Slater asked Whatley about reports that some donors to the DNC are frustrated and not giving them more money, because they feel lied to over the claims that the presidential race was close.

“The Democratic Party is in complete free fall,” Whatley began, pointing to President Joe Biden pardoning his criminal son Hunter as the cherry on top.

“And I think the fact that you have Joe Biden right now pardoning his son on his way out the door, and basically flipping the bird to every American that he told he was not going to do that is really the last, you know, the latest, and hopefully last instance of him weaponizing the judiciary,” Whatley said, explaining that there is a lot of “finger pointing” in the Democrat party right now.

“They are definitely in a circular firing squad right now, but the fact is that they have a bad message. It’s not just that Joe Biden was a bad messenger, Kamala Harris was a bad messenger. There’s not a candidate that they have in that party that could win running on open borders, inflationary spending, and a weak America,” he said.

“That’s not what the American voters want. That’s why Donald Trump won a mandate. That’s why he has a commonsense mandate to secure the southern border, rebuild our economy and keep our communities safe,” Whatley continued, predicting that this will be an “enduring majority as long as the Republicans hold to it. That America first agenda is really important.”

“We need to see Congress move forward. We need to see the Senate move forward with the nominations and with the policies that the president needs to implement. If we can see significant improvements on the border and in the economy and in our standing across the world, then we’re going to have a great midterm in 2026 and we’re going to be in a great position to win with a new candidate in 2028,” he said.

“That’s where the Republican Party needs to be. But for the Democratic Party right now, it is interesting to see them deny the issues that they have brought upon themselves by arguing for a radical progressive agenda that is not in keeping with the American people’s interests or ideas,” Whatley added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.