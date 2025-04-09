Trump Tells Americans to Stay Calm: ‘This Is a Great Time to Buy’

President Donald Trump is telling Americans to “be cool” and it “is a great time to buy” as his reciprocal tariff policies officially go into effect.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to share his message with Americans in a pair of posts.

“BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!” he wrote in one post.

“THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” he followed up moments later.

Countries from around the world have lined up to negotiate tariffs and trade barriers with Trump in the days since he announced the reciprocal tariffs last Wednesday, or “Liberation Day,” as he calls it.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that up to 70 countries had contacted the administration “wanting to help rebalance global trade.”

On Monday, Trump revealed that Japan, which is facing a 24 percent reciprocal tariff, was sending a team to the United States to negotiate after a conversation he had with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Similarly, Trump announced Tuesday that he had spoken with South Korea’s acting president, Han Duck-soo, and that a delegation from the country was en route to the United States to negotiate.

South Korea is facing a 25 percent tariff.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that Israel would “eliminate the trade deficit with the United States” and work to remove trade barriers that were “unnecessarily” put in place. Trump placed a 17 percent reciprocal tariff on Israel.

But while many countries are coming to the negotiating table, trade tensions between the United States and China are escalating. Trump announced he was hitting China with a 34 percent tariff last week on top of a 20 percent tariff he had already imposed, combining for a 54 percent tariff.

Beijing responded with its own 34 percent tariff on U.S. goods that was on top of the existing tariffs China has on imports from America.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that tariffs on China would be raised to 104 percent in response. China struck back on Wednesday with an additional 50 percent tariff, bringing its newly-imposed tariffs on U.S. goods to 84 percent beginning Thursday.