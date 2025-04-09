The executive fired after nearly destroying Bud Light is now working for LIV Golf, a move many ridicule as a huge PGA win.

Alissa Heinerscheid, who is now working for LIV Golf, was fired by Bud Light in 2023 after the fiasco of her comments that the beer brand had become too “fratty,” and that she was planning to revamp the beer’s image.

Heinerscheid’s comments were part of a one-two punch—the other being the ad campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney—that knocked Bud Light from its long-time perch as the nation’s top-selling beer.

After news broke that Heinerscheid had signed on with LIV, social media users scoffed at the would-be golf giant for the move.

“The lady that almost single-handedly destroyed the Bud Light brand is now at LIV Golf,” social media user James Laerty wrote. “Huge win for the PGA!”

Many others agreed that LIV has made a terrible mistake by hiring Heinerscheid.

