Pete Hegseth is “the kind of guy we need leading the Department of Defense,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, contrasting him with President Biden’s Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, “who thinks the biggest threat to national security is climate change.”

Davidson said part of his role in the confirmation process of President-elect Trump’s nominees is peer pressure and “trying to influence senators that we have relationships with [and] trying to find out who the senators that, you know, have reservations.”

As an example, Davidson, a former Army ranger, pointed out that he promoted Pete Hegseth on Wednesday.

“He’s the kind of guy we need leading the Department of Defense. … Pete Hegseth was a combat veteran, led infantry line units in combat, and he’s talked all about how to make the military focused on the combat mission,” Davidson said, contrasting Hegseth with Austin.

“And now you’ve got a secretary, Lloyd Austin, who thinks the biggest threat to national security is climate change, who’s walking around talking about a chairman of the joint chiefs, Milley. He’s talking about the big risk of white rage in the military and all kinds of woke agenda, which is why, you know, Biden and Obama picked these kind of guys,” he observed.

“And how do you get our military back to a lean, mean fighting machine focused on fighting and winning wars, and then a State Department that could actually say no to some of them. And I think Pete Hegseth checks both of those boxes. Like, yes, if we need to win a war, we’re going to go in and win. But just like Dwight Eisenhower did back in the day in Korea, he said, you know, we don’t have to get involved in every war we’re invited to,” Davidson said.

LISTEN:

“Let’s wrap this thing up. And I mean, I think that’s the time we’re in right now. We don’t need to create World War III in Ukraine. We don’t need to be dragged into another war in the Middle East unnecessarily. And the best way to do that, as Donald Trump has said, is peace through strength,” he added.

