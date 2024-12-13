Senators must realize they have a mandate to enact President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Senator, you are a member of the greatest deliberative body in the world … and the Senate prides itself in being ones that are not swayed by the passions of the people. You’re this great deliberative body where the passions of the people go to be cooled and slowed down. … Should we be worried that the Maga movement is going to be slowed by the Senate?” host Mike Slater asked the senator, who said there should be a “little concern.”

“Well, there’s got to be a little concern out there, because there’s not a lot of love to President Trump by some of the people, even on the Republican side,” Tuberville began. “Of course, the Democrats, can’t stand him, because they are more progressive.”

“They want to change their country to socialism, and possibly even the communism is what we’ve seen in the last four years. We’ve got to get everybody on the same page,” he stressed.

“And as I tell my Senate colleagues, listen, President Trump has given a mandate, and we’ve got one senator that President Trump did not win that state, and that was Maine and Susan Collins,” he said.

LISTEN:

Notably, Trump still won an electoral vote from Maine’s Second District in the presidential election.

“Everybody else got a mandate from the people of their state do what Donald Trump wants to do,” the senator explained, noting that the mandate is to “change this country back to a constitutional republic that believes in the rule of law, believes in borders, and get our debt in order.”

Tuberville said he hopes his colleagues speak for their constituents rather than for themselves, “because a lot of times up here, people want to be relevant.”

“And relevancy to me right now go should go to the back burner. I am relevant only when it comes to Donald Trump wanting to get our country back on the right path to a capitalist country that believes in the rule of law,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.