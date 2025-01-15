Democrat senators exposed the “mismanagement of the Pentagon” during Pete Hegseth’s hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Democrats just appeared shrill to me,” Johnson said of the Democrats’ behavior during Tuesday’s hearing for Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defense.

“If anything, they were just exposing the mismanagement of the Pentagon during the Biden administration, demanding that, you know, Pete have some magical management skills to fix it all,” the senator explained.

Sen. Warren Fails Miserably to Shame Pete Hegseth During Senate Hearing:

“From my standpoint, Pete and President Trump have the right idea. Let’s get woke out of the military. Let’s focus on lethality, military readiness, qualification, a meritocracy, those types of things. That’s what most Americans on our side of the aisle agree with. I think it’ll be popular,” Johnson said, noting that the military has not been hitting recruitment goals.

He believes this is, in part, because of the woke initiatives in the military, which really took off under the Biden administration.

“People who are brave enough to serve and sacrifice put their life on the line to defend our freedoms. They don’t want to enter the military and have it be a social experiment. They’re going there to defend us, to be warriors, and that is a real turn-off if they’re going there and you know, they’re going to be denied promotions because they’re not at the right they don’t look the right way,” he continued.



During the Q&A during Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) asked Hegseth what the reaction would be from the troops once the woke nonsense is weeded out.

“If confirmed and you issued an order saying we are going to rip the Biden woke yoke off the neck of our military and focus on lethality and warfighting, how do you think the troops will react?” he asked.

“Senator, I know the troops will rejoice. They will love it,” Hegseth replied. “They will love it. And we’ve already seen it in recruiting numbers.”

Hegseth added that the military will “gladly” follow the order because “they want to focus on lethality and warfighting and get all the woke political prerogative politically correct, social justice, political stuff out of the military.”

