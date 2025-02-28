Federal employees who work hard will be “just fine,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, addressing concerns from some government employees about the Trump administration cuts.

Host Mike Slater told the senator that he has had callers who are conservative federal employees, some of whom are “upset that they’re being painted with a broad brush, as, you know, useless federal employees.”

“And they’re also worried. Some are worried that they’re going to lose their job, and that’s not good … and they don’t want everyone dancing on their unemployment check. So what do you say,” he asked, as Blackburn agreed there are many good federal employees.

“Those that are working hard are going to be just fine, and they’re going to realize that under a reshaped, smaller, more accountable government, as we move to a merit-based employee system, they are going to benefit more because they’re going to get raises based on their performance,” Blackburn said.

“They are going to get pay increases. They’re going to get promotions based on performance, and that’s what people have wanted to see. Right now, the longer you hold a position, then the more you get in a pay raise and promotion, and that is exactly backwards,” she continued.

“What you want to do is pay for performance, not pay for hanging around. We’ve got some great federal employees. My home state of Tennessee has some great federal employees,” she said, emphasizing that federal employees who work hard are going to be “just fine.”

“But people who haven’t shown up to work in five years, who haven’t been to the office since COVID, who maybe show up only one day a week, who are working part-time, or are working two full-time jobs, those individuals are not going to be okay,” she said.

“People that are on the payroll that really do not exist — “ghost employees” — they’re going to stop. Whomever is getting that check is going to stop getting that check,” she added.

