President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday evening was an “absolute tour de force,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Whatley said the Democrat reactions have been “wild to see” — their “circular firing squad.”

“And they’re offering absolutely nothing. Donald Trump’s speech last night was an absolute tour de force. You know, in part, it was a victory lap over what he’s already accomplished in the last six weeks. In part, it was a call to arms,” Whatley said.

“It was that the rest of the administration and Congress need to see this through, need to see the vision accomplished, and need to carry out this implementation,” he continued, blasting the Democrat Party’s response as a whole.

“The Democratic response was amazing. It was the fact that they refused to stand for a kid who beat cancer. Refused to stand for all of the heroes that the President called out. The fact that, you know, on MSNBC … they called it disgusting that the President was talking about a young cancer survivor. Right now, the Democrats are offering absolutely nothing other than Trump derangement syndrome as an antidote for their voters,” he said.

Whatley noted that this alone shows why their approval rating is so low.

“Shows you why they are at 20 percent approval rating right now, and President Trump has got the highest ratings he’s ever had,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.