Exclusive — Tom Homan: Would-Be Illegal Migrants Know ‘Gravy Train Is Over’

Would-be illegal migrants know the “gravy train is over,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

When asked if they are seeing evidence that the Trump administration’s border policies are deterring people from even trying to enter the country illegally, Homan said indeed, Trump has sent a strong message, and it has yielded results.

“First of all, you know, we sent a clear message: Catch and release is over. You come to the border, you’re gonna be immediately turned around, or you’re gonna be put in detention and deported,” he said. “We’re not going to catch and release, fly you to a city of your choice and give you a free hotel room, give you three meals a day, give you free medical care.”

“Those days are done. So you come to our border, it’s a violation of federal law to cross that border illegally. We will prosecute you,” Homan said, highlighting the consequences of breaking the law.

LISTEN:

“We’re gonna start prosecuting. If you want to defy what we’re trying to do and come across that border illegally, we will arrest and prosecute you. Then we’ll deport you. So look, we’ve got consequences, and I think that sends a strong message,” he said, emphasizing that the end of catch and release is a huge deterrent.

“And so the ones that do come across, we’re talking to them, and they’ve already made the trip. They pay $1,000. … They’re waiting for the CBP1 app we killed. So they figured, I already spent thousands and thousands of dollars here. I’ll take my shot,” he said, explaining that they are now realizing that there “is no shot.”

“So I think we sent a strong message to the whole world and the cartels are now — we consider them terrorist organizations. They know we’re bringing the full weight of government down on them,” he said.

“I think President Trump sent a strong message: The gravy train’s over,” Homan added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.