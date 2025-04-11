Exclusive: Rep. Tom Tiffany Pushes for U.S. to Leave World Trade Organization

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is pushing for the U.S. to leave the Word Trade Organization (WTO), discussing his bill to do so during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Every five years there’s reauthorization of continuing to be in the World Trade Organization. What my bill says is, five years are up, and we should have a vote on this,” Tiffany said. “Should we be in the World Trade Organization?”

Tiffany said he very much views the WTO like the United Nations, asking why the U.S. is so “entangled with these international organizations that tie up America.”

WATCH — President Trump: We’re Not Going to Lose $1 Trillion for Privilege of Buying Pencils from China:

“It’s time for us to have a vote on this. Let’s not just rubber stamp it. Let’s have a vigorous debate. Should we be in the World Trade Organization any longer,” the lawmaker stressed.

While Tiffany conceded that the WTO is falling more obsolete with the way President Donald Trump is currently handling trade and calling out China, he said the U.S. still has binding resolutions that must be addressed.

“When you make a deal, Americans believe that you should uphold your deal. Well, let’s take the official action of saying, you know, we’re no longer going to have these binding targets that we have to follow through on as America as a result of belonging to the World Trade Organization,” he explained. “Let’s just tell the rest of the world, you know what? America has always been an independent republic. We’re going to go back to those ways of doing things, and we want to trade with people, but we’re not going to be bound by your ridiculous rules that have given China preference over us. So it’s time to get back to an America that is independent.”

Tiffany continued, explaining that this discussion fits in perfectly with what has been going on with the discussions on trade and tariffs over the last few weeks.

LISTEN:

“Let’s hear from lawmakers. Do you want to continue to be bound up by these international agreements? I would say, no, let’s have agreements, but let’s not be bound by rules that hamstring America,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

“This is all about Main Street versus Wall Street. I hope Wall Street does well. But you know what? In communities like where I represent in northern Wisconsin, main streets across my district have been hollowed out. You can go to one after another, and they’ve been hollowed out. It is time to start looking out for Main Street and the people that make America prosperous,” he added.

