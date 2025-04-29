Exclusive — Rep. Chip Roy: Democrats Continue to Block Efforts to Prevent Non-Citizens from Voting

Democrats are continuing to block efforts to prevent non-citizens from voting, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Roy how the executive action taken by Trump — which seems very similar to the SAVE Act — is different.

“Of course, it’s going to be brought through every judge, every district. There’ll at least be one district judge who will be against it. How is it different than your SAVE Act?” Slater inquired.

“Well — and we’ve also got to see how it interacts with what the judges ruled this last weekend about, about, you know, election and voting and citizens, he said. “But look, here’s the deal in the SAVE Act, right? We said that only American citizens should vote in American elections. We had consequences for and then we had enforcement mechanisms in the bill which would allow states to be able to do it and to be able to check citizenship, which currently law prohibits.”

“But we would also require, if you’re registering for an election, that you’re going to vote in a federal election, that you would have the requirement to check citizenship. Well, that’s good. We passed it. We passed it last year. We had Democrats who joined it. But we know that there’ll be Democrats in the Senate that will block what Republicans try to do — or at least we think that’s the case,” he said, noting that they did that last year as well.

“Well, they did certainly that last year, but now the President had an executive order that was similar, that would require proof of citizenship and checking citizenship to vote in federal elections,” Roy said.

“The problem is, is that we just had a federal judge who said, ‘Oh no, Mr. President, you can’t do that.’ Another one of these district judges would probably need to reign in. So I’m hopeful during the process, when we go through this reconciliation process, we should guarantee election integrity. There’s no reason we can’t do that even at a 51-vote threshold,” he said.

“The bottom line is, only American citizens should vote in American elections. We ought to fix that. The SAVE Act’s one way to do it. The President’s right to try to do it by executive order. We should supplement that as well while Democrats are blocking our efforts with our bill,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.