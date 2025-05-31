Exclusive — Mark Lynch: Lindsey Graham Giving Us ‘More Proof of Who He Is’ with Ukraine Visit

Establishment Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is giving is “more proof of who he is” with his recent visit to Ukraine, the senator’s GOP challenger, businessman Mark Lynch, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked Lynch to respond to the fact that Graham recently traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I mean, yesterday we were talking about it. When did he become our Secretary of State?” Lynch asked. “You know, like you said, a week ago, Zelensky and Lindsey were left there by themselves. Putin and Trump skipped the meeting, but he goes back over there again on the people’s dime against — probably in defiance of anything Trump’s told him to do. Because what is he really doing?”

“Well, we know he’s got his hands involved in all of the war effort over there,” Lynch said, explaining that everyone is “tired” of that.

LISTEN:

“Everybody’s so tired of that, with the money that’s missing, that we’re paying our employees to do a job and they’re bringing money into their own pocket. So of course, he wants to be friends with Zelensky, and he’s separately just doing this as a rogue senator on his own. So I don’t — I don’t get it. You know, it’s time to stop all that,” Lynch said, questioning if even President Donald Trump knows that Graham went over there to meet with Zelensky.

“And I don’t believe I wonder if Trump even knows he went over there. That’s my question. What is Lindsey doing? And who does he think he is doing this kind of act and just deciding on his own to go over there?” the GOP challenger asked. “It’s just crazy.”

“You know, it’s time to stop all this, and we’ve got all these problems that we’re sick of, and it’s just Lindsey Graham’s, you know, giving us more proof of who he is,” he said, providing more examples of the establishment GOP’s failures.

“These guys have failed to codify Trump’s and Elon’s DOGE cuts, and now they’re going to add another couple of trillion into our debt just so we can get a win in the media. Well, is that win going to win the midterms for the U.S. — for all of us I mean, in the U.S. House?” he asked.

These Republicans, he added, “love to lose” and “love to hand the Speaker’s gavel over to the Democrats so they can pretend to fight Democrats up there in D.C.”

