Exclusive — Citizen Journalist Aidan Kearney on Coverup of Boston Cop’s Murder: ‘A Killer Walks Free Amongst Us’

“A killer walks free amongst us,” citizen journalist Aidan “Turtleboy” Kearney said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, speaking weeks after Karen Read was found not guilty of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Kearney, the journalist who largely blew the lid off the massive coverup by the state and town and the essential framing of Read, said that what is perhaps most scary is “a killer walks free amongst us.”

“That should concern everyone. I mean, the jury undeniably said, emphatically, we don’t believe this woman hit a guy, hit him with a car. He wasn’t by any car, which means that he was killed inside the house. It’s either one or the other,” he said. “There’s no other solution.”

“Like MS-13 didn’t just beat him up on the side of the road and kill him. Like it didn’t happen, right? So if he was inside the house, that means the people inside the house killed him. And you should probably find out exactly what happened, because these people are not only capable of murdering a police officer, but they’re also capable of covering it up after the fact,” Kearney said, asking, “Like, what happens if they kill again?”

“This should concern all of us. These people couldn’t possibly be shadier, but no investigation will take place in the district attorney’s office because the whole purpose of this was never to convict Karen Read. I don’t think they really care if Karen Read was convicted, but they probably sleep better at night if she’s not,” he said, explaining that the entire purpose was to “cover up and not investigate the actual people who killed John O’Keefe.”

“And so, you know, the more the story blew up, I suppose, the more they did want a conviction of Karen Read, because, you know, it would vindicate and validate everything that they’ve done, but now that she’s been acquitted, it vindicates her and validates her and validates my journalism,” he said.

“Like I was asking these people who — the jury clearly agrees with me that these people were the ones responsible, in some way, shape or form, for whatever happened to John O’Keefe, and we need answers,” he stressed.

“And I go around asking for answers, and I’m charged with felony witness intimidation,” he added.

When asked what happens next, Kearney said, “They did — voted to audit the police department,” but it ended up being “completely fraudulent.”

“I mean, it was a joke, and you know it’s just business as usual in Canton. Nothing’s changed. Nothing’s going to change. And the only way to get change is mass demonstration,” he said, noting that peaceful protesters have been thrown in jail though they acted noting like the BLM rioters.

“So to answer your question, nothing’s going to change. Absolutely nothing is going to change as a result of this. All of the corrupt cops, except for Michael Proctor, are still on the job. They’re going to continue to cover up crimes. They’re going to continue to frame people until eventually the citizens say enough is enough,” he concluded.

