A particularly “big win” in the big, beautiful bill — which President Donald Trump signed into law last week — is the defunding of Planned Parenthood, Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Obviously, we needed the Tax Cut and Jobs Act put in permanent law. That is a big deal to the agriculture community, to the family farm. You know, we definitely needed that, or you know that families would not be able to pass the farm on to the next generation, so that’s a big deal,” Miller began.

“But the other thing that was a top priority for me, and I’m very excited about it, I think was a big win, is the defunding of Planned Parenthood,” the congresswoman continued. “And I know it’s just for one year … when I got elected, I had in mind that we’re not going to leap to success, but we’re going to plant our feet in the right direction, and we’re just going to plot along and get win after win.”

She said this “big win” is “overwhelmingly popular among the American people,” as they do not want to pay for elective abortions.

“Planned Parenthood. It’s worth billions of dollars. They get donations. They don’t need the money, number one, but this is going to hurt them,” Miller continued, noting that Planned Parenthood is “whining” about closing 200 clinics.

“I think in contrast, we need to be supporting the pregnancy centers that are supporting mothers in need,” she added.

