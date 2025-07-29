Exclusive: Rep. Marlin Stutzman Calls for Product Transparency on Fruit and Veggie Spray Funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) is calling for product transparency on a spray funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, designed to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

Stutzman noted that his family is in poultry and beef production and therefore, they know a thing or two about worrying about labels.

“It’s a big thing with USDA. I mean, you got to have it accurate. You got to have everything run by them. They approve it all. And it can take a lot of time and effort,” he said, explaining that this new product funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation “sounds good,” but the reality is, the general public does not know what is in it. That is why he is pushing the Apeel Reveal Act, which essentially mandates a new label for food coated with this product.

Stutzman explained that the company used a loophole to get the product through the USDA as a fungicide rather than a coating, which is where the main issue lies.

“So, this product, my understanding is, it’s a spray-on product. It’s a coating that was supposed to protect the skin of an apple, or, you know, the outer surface of a fruit and vegetable that would protect it from starting to decay, I guess, more or less, and then we have a longer shelf life to it,” he said, asserting that they know there are some chemicals that are potentially in it that “would not be allowed” if it were labeled as a coating.

“So that’s how they use the fungicide loophole to get around that and we just want people to know that you know what really is inside these coatings on your apple or on your grapes, rather than just taking a guess, and especially coming from today’s science and the world of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, we just think that it’s important for everybody to know,” he added.

“And so that’s just one of those things,” the congressman continued. “It’s like, you know what? Especially if it’s coming out of the Gates world, I want to know what I’m actually, you know, eating. And so, it’s important for all of us. It’s not just necessarily them — it’s anything. The more disclosure there is for food production, the better we all are.”

