Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: Democrats Earning ‘Obstructionist’ Brand by Delaying Trump Nominees

Democrats are protecting their “obstructionist brand,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Blackburn about the current backlog of around 130 judges yet to be confirmed.

“How’s that happening?” he asked.

Blackburn pointed out that it is not only judges but attorneys, ambassadors, and Cabinet-related positions.

“Cabinet secretaries are all confirmed, but their deputies and their deputy assistants, those require a Senate confirmation. Now, generally, we will take some of these deputy assistants, U.S. attorneys, things of that nature, and we will do a group in block, and when we do this in block, you may get ten done at the same time, but the Democrats are in this obstructionist mindset, and they want to disagree with everything,” she revealed.

“They are disagreeing simply for the purpose of being disagreeable because they hate Donald Trump,” she continued, explaining that Democrats are requiring a cloture vote on every nomination, “which means that you have a 30 hour cloture period.”

“That’s your filibuster, unless you yield back time. And then for your circuit judges and your cabinet secretaries, it’s 30 hours. For other nominees, it’s two hours. So to get a board member or a U.S. attorney or U.S. Marshal confirmed, it is taking you the two hours for the cloture vote — two hours — and then the vote. And that — you can’t start the vote until the previous vote has ended, and this is why we have limited the time for votes to 30 minutes,” she said.

“If we’re forced to go by — first of all, why do they have any say in that process? And if we’re forced to go by that process, can we still get it done?” Slater inquired.

Blackburn said they can get it done, which is why some GOP senators have said “we should just stay here.”

“People will lose their family vacation, but we need to force the Democrats to be here and to vote to give up their August and not be able to be in their states during August,” the senator said. “But President Donald Trump deserves to have all of his Cabinet, which is the secretaries, the deputies, the deputy assistants, U.S. attorneys who can be out here fighting this violent crime.”

“He deserves to have these positions filled. The American people voted for that. It was a mandate. So make the Democrats stay here and vote, and then maybe they’ll come to the table and say, ‘Ok, we’ll work with you.’ But you know what I heard one Democrat talk about, well, they liked so-and-so, but they were going to vote against them because it was their brand,” Blackburn revealed, adding that they are “protecting this obstructionist-type brand.”

“And I think what the brand the American people want is to get something done,” the Tennessee senator added.

