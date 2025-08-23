Exclusive — Peter Navarro Calls For Investigation of Corrupt FBI Agents: Walter Giardina ‘Not a Martyr’

Peter Navarro is calling for an investigation into the FBI agents who targeted him and President Donald Trump, zeroing in on Walter Giardina, who he says is “not a martyr,” during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“This guy is virtually everywhere,” Navarro said about the FBI agent recently fired by FBI Director Kash Patel.

“The FBI and the DOJ went after Donald John Trump, dating back from 2016 all the way to President Trump being elected in November of 2024,” he said, walking listeners through the extensive timeline, which began with the Steele dossier funded by Hillary Clinton. But she was far from the only person involved in the conspiracy to take down Trump, as many were involved, he said — from Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton to James Comey to James Clapper to Adam Schiff and more.

“So the Giardina story starts in 2016 with the Christopher Steele dossier. That was the dossier. It was totally fake. It was presented as an intelligence report, paid for by Hillary Clinton, and the whole purpose of that was to create a Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” he said, explaining that Giardina was one of the guys who “according to whistleblowers, corroborated the Steele dossier — said it was real, not fake.”

“And once that was done, that set in motion the whole ball of wax. It set in motion Crossfire Hurricane operation by the FBI and DOJ to get Trump. That, in turn, morphed into the Mueller report,” he said, noting that a lot of those who worked on the Mueller report mysteriously had their phones and laptops wiped.

LISTEN:

“And so Giardina was implicated in terms of, according to whistleblowers, that his laptop was wiped … And if he did that on purpose, Matt, that’s a felony right there. That’s jail time alone. And then he goes on and uses this thing called the Emoluments Clause. It’s a clause in the Constitution that says presidents and government officials can’t take money from foreigners. And the allegation, which turned out to be totally false, it was the Egypt hoax,” he said, making the point that this guy was “involved in everything.”

“You mentioned my book,” he said, referencing his upcoming release, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To.

“The title is a tagline for my speech at the Republican National Convention. And what it means, basically, is that I’m the wakeup call here for America. If they can come for me, if they can come for Bannon, if they can come for Trump, they can come for all of us,” he said, identifying Giardina as the “guy who came for me.”

“The left’s trying to make him a martyr. … This son of a bitch is not a martyr. He’s an insurrectionist, in my view, and he committed treason against his country by trying to in different operations — either interfere with the 2016 and 2020 elections, or overthrow Donald Trump,” he said, later addressing the left noting that this man recently lost his wife.

“It’s always tragic when somebody loses their spouse. And Giardina’s spouse died tragically a couple of months before he got fired, and I send him my sincere condolences,” he said.

However, Navarro said, it does not change what this man did.

“[He] didn’t give a shit about perp-walking my fiancée. He didn’t care when Jeff Clark’s home got raided and his family got terrorized. He didn’t care when Mar-a-Lago got raided and they went through Melania’s closets. This is a man who has tried to, in my judgment, overthrow the government of the United States, using the powers of the FBI in an abusive way,” he said, “and he’s no more a martyr than Saddam Hussein or Osama bin Laden’s a martyr.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.