Exclusive — Peter Navarro: Trump Pulling Off Most ‘Significant Economic Change’ in U.S. History

President Donald Trump is pulling off the most “significant economic change” in U.S. history, senior White House adviser Peter Navarro said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“If you go back 200 plus years of this great Republic, you can find no more significant economic change than what President Trump is pulling off in real time here,” Navarro said, referring to Trump’s trade deals and work on the global front.

“This beats everything. Beats establishing the Federal Reserve, or going to an income tax… what Nixon did with the dollar, all those events which were profound in arguably bad ways, in many ways — this is amazing,” he said, adding that what is good about it is the fact that the rest of the world understands they have been cheating the U.S. for far too long.

“There hasn’t been retaliation. I think the world saw when Canada tried it — we crushed them. When China tried it, we got them to back off. And I mean, Trump is doing what he does best, which is the art of the deal, and everybody in this country is going to be better off and safer because of it,” he said, noting that it is a much different experience for him from the first term to the second.

“So, I mean, it’s such an honor to be part of that, and it’s so different from the first term, when I had to fight most of the people inside the White House and the administration to push forward the President’s agenda. It was like, extraordinary. There were a few of us who were totally behind the agenda, but just a lot of bad actors. We don’t see that this time around,” he added.

