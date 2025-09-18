An illegal immigrant beheaded a man in Dallas, Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the reality if the crimes his men and women in uniform are dealing with.

Deeming it a “heinous crime,” Lyons said he wished that it got “more play in mainstream media” because “these are the animals we’re dealing with.”

“These are the criminal aliens that we have to get out of our community. So this was a Cuban national, long history of violent crime. Cuba has been historically known for not taking back their citizens. We do know they sent us the worst of the worst back in the late 80s, when they let out a lot of their prisons and insane asylums, and we’ve been dealing with that ever since,” he said, explaining that this individual was released a week before President Trump took office under the last administration.

“They were soft on crime. They were soft on countries that wouldn’t take their individuals back,” he said of the Biden administration.

Lyons said that this illegal alien got in an argument with a motel owner and beheaded him in front of his family. The criminal illegal alien then “kicked his head around like a soccer ball and then threw it in the dumpster.”

“This guy should never [have] been on the street, but I think what you’re seeing now, though, is under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, we’re finding the option to remove these people. We’re no longer just going to release them and say, ‘Oh, sorry, you can’t go back to your home country,'” he said, explaining they are finding other countries to send them to or forcing their home countries to take them back.

“But you know, it’s just such a heinous crime that I really wish more of the American public would see exactly the threat that ICE are out there battling every day,” he added.

