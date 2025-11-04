Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and his ideas will “run New York into the dirt,” North Carolina Senate candidate Michael Whatley said during a discussion on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater played clips of voters in New York defending Mamdani and his socialist views and plans, which include a state-run grocery store. When asked about this, Whatley replied, “The highest use of a government, the highest purpose of a government, obviously, is to keep its community safe, its citizens safe. But then you have to talk about the economy. And there is no question that Zoran Mamdani’s populist ideas, his economic ideas, are going to run New York into the dirt.”

“And certainly his crime policies are going to set up a revolving door, much like we are dealing with down in North Carolina right now, with Roy Cooper having put, you know, a revolving door on the jails,” Whatley, the former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman, said.

The reality is, there is excitement around Mamdani, Whatley continued, but he is still wrong on “every single issue.”

WATCH — Democrats Distancing from Mamdani?!:

“But this is the new face of the Democratic Party, and every single Democrat who was supporting him – whether it’s Kathy Hochul or folks all across the country – you know, this is what the Democrats are going to have hung around their neck going into ’26 and ’28, because he is the new face of the Democratic Party.

LISTEN:

When asked how to defeat Mamdani and his ideas, Whatley said it is crucial to “put solutions on the table.”

“New York is, is 87 percent Democrat, and they’re going to vote for, you know, the most liberal candidate that they can get forward going, you know, in this election cycle, or in any election cycle,” he said. “The difficulty is, what is this guy going to unleash? What is he going to do when he pushes through $900 million tax increases? What is going to happen when he sets up a revolving door that puts even more criminals on the street? And how is that going to affect Kathy Hochul? How is that going to affect Democrats going forward, because this is the face of the New Democratic Party.”

“And just like we saw with Joe Biden, everything that that guy touched was wrong and went in the wrong direction,” he said, drawing a contrast by pointing out that President Trump put real solutions on the table.

“Republicans need to put real solutions on the table, but the euphoria that you’re seeing in New York right now is going to be short-lived, because if Zohran Mamdani actually gets to put his policies in place it is going to crater the economy in New York even further,” he predicted.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.