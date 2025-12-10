Exclusive — Rep. Tom Emmer: ‘Nothing Wrong’ with Trump Saying He Wants Liars, Cheaters Who Have Stolen From Minnesotans Out of the Country

There is “nothing wrong” with saying liars, cheaters, and those who have stolen from Minnesota taxpayers should be out of the country, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, defending President Donald Trump taking aim at Somalis in Minnesota.

“I think Donald Trump was actually identifying the Somalis that are committing all the crimes,” Emmer, the House Majority Whip, said, reacting to President Donald Trump’s remarks.

“I think he has identified them in a certain way, but there is nothing wrong with saying people who have lied, cheated, and stolen from Minnesota taxpayers, from the American people, not only to get in this country, but once they’re in this country, I don’t have any problem with what the President is saying,” he said.

“By the way, those are his words. I would tell you this. I would tell you that not all Somalis that I have run into in Minnesota are criminals. It just so happens that about 90 percent of the people who have been charged with the crimes that we’re talking about are from the Somali community,” Emmer pointed out, adding that he is actually grateful that Trump has made this a national issue.

“I’m sad, like many Minnesotans, that this is why we’re in the news, but it’s high time that we start putting Minnesotans first. We start actually calling out crime and fraud and holding people accountable, Mike,” Emmer said.

Holding people accountable has not happened since Gov. Tim Walz (D) became governor, Emmer continued, and since Keith Ellison, the former congressman, became Attorney General seven years ago.

LISTEN:

“They have allowed this thing to run wild in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Twin Cities. News media is so damn worthless they refuse to hold anyone accountable. Do you know that yesterday, the main paper, that fish wrap in Minnesota literally reported that it’s not quite a billion dollars that they’ve stolen so far, and that was somehow a jab at Donald Trump,” the congressman pointed out. “God bless Donald Trump for holding these guys accountable and making this an issue.”

