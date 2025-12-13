Exclusive — Jason Miller: Economy Will ‘Take Off Like a Rocket Ship’ in 2026

An economic boom is coming in the first two quarters of 2026, Jason Miller, senior advisor to President Trump, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, predicting the economy will “take off like a rocket ship” in 2026.

Miller described the big, beautiful bill as one of the main accomplishments of President Trump so far and pointed out that many of the benefits will not come to fruition until the beginning of the new year.

“As we look at Q1 and Q2 of 2026, our economy is going to take off like a rocket ship. And that’s not me, Jason, just saying that,” he said, explaining that it is coming from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as well as numerous economic advisers and those in the private sector.

“Everybody believes that Q1 and Q2 are going to take off, which means there’ll be more jobs. They’ll be hired. That means folks’ salaries are going to go up. They’re going to have much more purchasing powers in their everyday lives,” he said.

Host Matthew Boyle pointed out that the Trump administration has been working to dig the country out of the messes made by the Biden administration, and Miller agreed, adding, “So keep in mind that in the President’s first term, it wasn’t until late December when they finalized the Trump tax cuts, and we moved at such a fast pace this year that we had them done by Fourth of July.”

“A couple of the things kicked in already, but most of them — so we have the full no tax on overtime, Social Security, no tax on tips. We have the CapEx expensing. We have the Trump accounts for babies that are being born, all these different things that are coming along, these very important things, all kick in first of the year,” Miller said, predicting that it is when people will “really start noticing the difference in their paychecks.”

“They’ll see that coming through. And then that’s also when I think you’re going to start seeing the boom of the additional hiring. And obviously, when there’s more hiring means more jobs available. And obviously, then if there are more jobs available, then it’s also going to raise people’s salaries, because then there’s a competition for how they get the best talent,” he added.

