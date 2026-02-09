Exclusive — Sen. Jim Banks: Radical Left Wants to ‘Eliminate ICE’ While Illegal Migrant Truckers Kill Americans

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) called out “radical” Democrats for wanting to “defund and eliminate ICE” while Americans are being harmed by illegal alien crime in an exclusive interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Instances of illegal alien truck drivers causing catastrophic crashes have been occurring all over the U.S., including a devastating crash that claimed the lives of four members of the Amish community in Banks’s home state of Indiana last week.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed the suspect to be a Kyrgyzstan native, Bekzhan Beishekeev, who allegedly “slammed” into the van carrying up to 15 passengers:

The victims were named by FreightWires.com as Henry Eicher, 58; his sons Menno, 33, and Paul, 31; and Simon Schwartz, 22.

“This illegal truck driver hit and killed all four of the Amish people who were in the van, and then the driver of the van was seriously injured,” Banks told Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle. “What we know about this case is that he came into our country illegally under Biden, he came in and was paroled through the app that the Biden administration was using — the CBP One cell phone app — and given parole, released into our country.”

The state of Pennsylvania, governed by Democrat Josh Shapiro, then gave him a commercial driver’s license (CDL) that allowed him “to drive on our roads,” the senator continued.

Blasting his Democrat counterparts in congress, Banks accused them of wanting to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials “from doing their job.”

“I don’t anticipate them coming to the table. They’re radicals about this. They want to prevent ICE from doing their job. That’s why they support the radical protesters who are blocking ICE in places like Minneapolis,” he told Boyle.

“The Democrats truly hate what these ICE officers stand for and what they’re doing — that they’re the law enforcement officers — and this is akin to defunding the police,” Banks continued.

According to the senator, ICE officials are keeping us safe and trying to prevent more deadly accidents like the one that just occurred last week.

“[Democrats] literally want to defund and eliminate ICE because our ICE officers, who, frankly, in my view, are heroes that are their law enforcement officers, they’re keeping our cities and our streets safe by getting illegals off of our streets, especially violent criminals, out of our country.”

In another recent incident, a 23-year-old member of the Indiana National Guard was killed in a crash also allegedly caused by an illegal alien truck driver.

Spc. Terry Frye was in a convoy headed to a weekend of training at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh on November 14 when the military Humvee he was riding in “wrecked with an SUV and a truck hauling a trailer on Interstate 65 south near the Interstate 865 exit in Boone County,” 13WTRH reported.

Officials said Frye died at the scene, and three other soldiers were injured.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department stated that the driver of the truck was taken into ICE custody.

“Indiana National Guardsman Terry Frye should still be alive. His life was cut short on I-65 by an illegal who never should’ve been here in the first place,” Banks said after the tragedy:

“I fully support President Trump’s mission to deport everyone here illegally so we can prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again,” the senator added at the time.

Concluding his interview with Boyle, Banks blamed the “lax laws in blue states [like] Pennsylvania, New York, and California,” for allowing illegal immigrants to obtain CDLs, and called on President Donald Trump to correct the wrongs allowed by the Biden administration’s CBP One app.

“It’s got to stop. It’s got to come to an end. It’s killed too many people in my state, and I’m sure around the country,” he said.