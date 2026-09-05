Exclusive – Rep. Jim Jordan: These Democrats Are ‘Full-Tilt Socialists’ Who Want to Do Away with ‘Rugged Individualism’

The new class of Democrat candidates are “full-tilt socialists” who want to do away with “rugged individualism,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“Nine months and four days ago, Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of our largest city, and in that speech, he said, and this is a quote, ‘I was elected as a Democrat Socialist. I will govern as a Democrat Socialist.’ So he’s not pretending. This is real for them. They believe all that garbage. And he said in that same speech, ‘We’ve got to replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism,'” Jordan warned.

“So they’re full-tilt socialists. They’re going to do that stuff. You’re already seeing it play out. Whether it’s Mamdani, El-Sayed, or any of these others who are running. This is frightening,” the House Judiciary Committee chairman said.

“Now in the short term, it could be beneficial, because we get to point to that in this election. But in the long term, this is scary, and this is where they want to go. They want to turn America into a country where rugged individualism, how this country was founded – you think about the document that started this thing 250 years ago — July 4, 1776. It was all about declaring to the world why it was appropriate to commit treason, appropriate to rebel and start this place where the individual and their freedom was the focus,” Jordan said, emphasizing that leaders like Mamdani are saying “exactly the opposite” 250 years later.

“That is what’s at stake. So I think we have to let the voters know this is where the left wants to go, and it will undermine and ruin what this country has always given its people. And that’s this idea: You’ve got a goal, you’ve got a dream, you work hard, good things happen. They’re going to ruin that, and we have to talk about that too in the next 60 days,” the congressman said, noting that it is a “tough” environment for the incumbent party moving into the midterms. However, he believes Republicans can still prevail.

“There are probably 20, 25 seats where this is all going to come down to, and you know the advantages for them are that this is historic. You know, historically the midterm elections don’t go well for the party in power. Ok. We understand that history is trend, but we’re in the age of President Trump, and you know President Trump has defied all kinds of traditions and history and everything else,” he said, adding that Republicans have good candidates on the ballot, and recent redistricting efforts have been helpful to Republicans.

“The last thing I would say is what we’ve been talking about: They’re crazy,” he said of Democrats.

“I was doing an interview months ago, and I said this election is going to come down to two sentences. You could describe this midterm in two sentences: They’re crazy. We’re not. And we have to highlight the places where they take a crazy position with this, you know, Democrat socialist positions,” he added.

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