Democrats will weaponize oversight if they win the midterms, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said during an appearance Friday on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked what it will look like if Democrats take the House in the midterms, Jordan said it will kick off “nonstop investigations,” explaining that Democrats will weaponize oversight.

“They take the oversight function, which is a constitutional duty we have, they take it and turn it into weaponization and it’ll be in an unprecedented fashion, you can already see Jamie Raskin, my counterpart on the Judiciary Committee. They’re already gearing up if, in fact, they win,” Jordan said.

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“Now, I don’t think they’re going to. I think we can we can hold the House and keep the Senate. But if they win, and they will impeach the president for the third time,” Jordan warned. “They say they won’t, but they will.”

However, that is just part of it, the congressman continued, explaining that Democrats will investigate every member of the first family as well as whoever they believe will be the next Republican nominee for president.

“They’re gonna investigate all kinds of cabinet secretaries and officials in the government. They’re gonna investigate people in the private sector. They will go after business leaders. You know, it’s coming for Elon, and there’ll be others as well. And then I think that’s the thing we’ve got to really understand is they will go after whoever they think is likely to be our nominee for our party,” he said, using Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as examples.

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“They will dig into those guys, go after them, and create that whole scene. So that’s what we can expect on the oversight front, and that’ll be their entire focus because they won’t be able, if we keep the Senate and for some reason lose the House, which again I don’t think we’re going to, but if that happens, they won’t go do much legislation. They will do the oversight,” Jordan concluded.

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