Pop Star Hayley Williams Screams ‘F**k ICE,’ ‘F**k Donald Trump,’ ‘Free Palestine’ at Concert

Singer Hayley Williams — best known for being the lead vocalist of the rock band Paramore — kicked off her fall U.S. tour by declaring, “Fuck Donald Trump” onstage before concertgoers on Thursday evening.

“Be safe, take care of yourself, look out for each other, and fuck Donald Trump,” Williams said at the start of her 2026 “The Hayley Williams Show” U.S. tour at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

Watch Below:

This is not the first time the “Airplanes” singer made profane political statements during a live performance.

In May, Williams proclaimed “Fuck ICE” and “Free Palestine” while performing at a concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

“I got ice in my OJ, I’m a cold, hard bitch,” the 37-year-old sang while performing her 2025 song, “Ice In My OJ,” before adding, “Fuck ICE” — a clear reference to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — as she held up her middle finger.

Watch Below:

“A lot of dumb motherfuckers that I made rich,” the Paramore frontwoman continued singing, before exclaiming, “and free Palestine!”

At the time, social media users took to the comment section of the video posted to X to blast the “Stay The Night” singer.

“White liberal women are the fucking worst,” one X user reacted.

“Zero talent, no brain,” another wrote.

“She used to be cool now she’s a joke,” a third said.

Last year, Williams announced that “all are welcome” at her concerts, before ironically adding that she hopes fans who “harbor harmful ideologies” will feel unwelcome at her shows.

In 2024, the anti-Trump singer was accused of fostering a toxic workplace.

That same year, Williams halted a performance to deliver a partisan rant in which she bizarrely claimed, without evidence, that President Donald Trump wants to “punish” poor people.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.