VIDEO: Hawaii Residents Brace for Impact as Hurricane Lowell Nears

Residents of Hawaii are bracing for Hurricane Lowell as it is expected to bring more heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and severe winds to the island state.

The hurricane was expected to pass closely by the western islands and officials issued a Hurricane Warning on Sunday for Kauaʻi County, Fox Weather reported Monday.

The warning “also covers parts of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a chain of smaller islands and atolls northwest of Hawaii’s populated islands,” the outlet said, noting it was 455 miles southwest of Lihue and moving north-northeast.

It has been deemed a Category 3 storm.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), that category could mean “Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.”

It may also bring sustained winds of 111 to 129 miles per hour.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Geoff Cornish said Hawaii was bracing for Lowell to sideswipe the islands late Monday into Tuesday:

“Lowell may face some increasing wind shear and cooling waters on its northward journey that could knock down its intensity a bit, but it is still expected to remain a powerful hurricane when it makes its closest pass to western Hawaii,” the Weather Channel reported Monday. “It will then turn toward the north-northwest and slow down by Tuesday night after passing the Hawaiian Islands.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green declared a state of emergency on Thursday in response to the storm, per the Fox article.

Authorities are encouraging people to prepare for heavy rainfall, flooding, and possible mudslides as the storm is on the move, the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

“The Kauai Emergency Management Agency urged residents to fill gas tanks, charge devices, refill prescriptions and have enough water and food ahead of the storm. It also said residents should be prepared to stay home for several days,” the outlet said. “In Lihue, a town of 8,000 with Kauai’s primary airport, residents were stocking up on food and water as supermarket shelves emptied.”