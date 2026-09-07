President Trump Posts Map Renaming New Mexico to New America

President Donald Trump posted a map on his Truth Social account Sunday renaming the state of New Mexico to New America.

The post, one of over 30 made in less than an hour, showed a map of the southwestern state with the word “Mexico” crossed out and replaced with “America,” according to the New York Post.

The potential rebrand of the state is the latest in which President Trump seeks to use “America” in more official names. Soon after taking office in January 2025, the Gulf of Mexico became the Gulf of America. The new name honored American greatness, he said at the time.

Last month, he signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America amid increasing tensions between the United States and Canada after trade talks between the two countries broke down.

In a follow up post on Truth Social, Trump revealed an AI video also renaming the state, writing on the post, “Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Predictably, New Mexico Democrats expressed outrage at the posts.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote on X, “New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed. While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, the price of gas —and everything else — keeps rising. Under Democratic leadership here in New Mexico, we’re providing families with free childcare and college, protecting access to health care and investing in housing. While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work. ️”

Deb Haaland, the former Biden Interior Secretary now running to be the state’s next Governor, wrote on X, “You can’t be serious. New Mexico is not for renaming. Not up for sale. My promise: I’ll always stand up for what makes New Mexico, New Mexico.”

The state formally joined the U.S. in 1912. Republicans have not won the state in the presidential election since George W. Bush defeated John Kerry by fewer than 6,000 votes in 2004.