WATCH: Activist Appointed to School Board in Washington Said ‘F*** the Police’ at Rally

An anti-police activist has been appointed to a vacant school board seat in Olympia, Washington, and the public voiced mixed opinions on the move.

Former council candidate Talauna Reed ranted about police after the death of George Floyd, stating, “f*** the police” during a rally in 2021, KTTH’s Jason Rantz reported October 23.

“It amazes me how those pigs can sit over there to watch us peacefully talk about what we want [to] change in this state. It amazes me. And they don’t pay attention until we tear s*** up. So, before I get started, tear everything up in this f****** city until they do what we want them to do,” she told listeners. Talauna Reed was just appointed to the Olympia School Board. In July of 2021, she railed against cops and called for protesters to “tear everything up in this f****** city.” (WARNING: Language) pic.twitter.com/WgkoUJmvLI — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 22, 2022 Reed also claimed her aunt was “murdered” by police officers but after the woman’s body was reportedly found outside a vacant home, officials listed the cause of death as “blunt force trauma to the abdomen with complications with alcohol.” Law enforcement reportedly did not find evidence pointing to a crime.

Once Reed was sworn in as board member on Thursday, citizens offered their thoughts on the decision. Some were uneasy while others praised the move, according to the Olympian:

Reed had earlier come under fire from a group called the Olympia Fairness Alliance, composed of parents, teachers and residents who brought to light her criminal record and statements she’s made in the past about police and other issues. … Olympia resident Alesha Perkins said she was astonished at the board’s decision to appoint Reed. She brought up Reed’s criminal history, which includes offenses of domestic violence, theft and embezzlement. She also referenced statements Reed made in 2021 regarding her views on the police.

In a social media post on October 18, the Olympia School District made the announcement about appointing Reed to the position.

“She will serve a one-year term through December 2023,” the post read:

Per the district’s website, Reed works with the homeless and “facilitates training in Cultural Diversity, de-escalation, restorative justice models, anti-racism and trauma-informed care across multiple organizations and in collaboration with other Thurston County providers.”

“She facilitates meetings in the community where she educates audiences with tools for dismantling white supremacy in order to create a more equitable society,” the district said.