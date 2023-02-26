Tennessee Legislature Passes Bill to Ban Drag Shows in Front of Kids

Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that would prevent drag shows from taking place on public property or in front of children.

The bill classifies “male and female impersonators” as adult cabaret performers, while also banning “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors.” The legislation, SB3, now makes its way to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s office.

State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, filed the bill, saying “this is a common sense child-safety bill.” The bill, which passed by a vote of 79 to 19, makes it illegal to host an “adult cabaret performance” in a location where children are present. The legislation, which was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson also bans adult cabaret performances on public property.

There’s an LGBTQ investigative + data journalists meetup in Nashville, Tennessee next week, happening just as the state moves to ban drag and the highest-profile newsroom in the country cracks down on staff opposition to their coverage of trans issues https://t.co/dieENdl6R7 — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) February 24, 2023

Cabaret performers are defined as “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, [and] male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.”

Should the bill be signed into law by Gov. Lee, anyone who either hosts or performs a drag show in the presence of children would be charged with a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of $2,500. They will also be subject to up to one year in prison. Meanwhile, repeat offenses would be considered a felony, with defendants subject to a $3,000 fine and anywhere between one to six years in prison.

Once again, Tennessee leads the nation. We’re committed to ensuring Tennessee is the safest place to raise your family. This is a huge win for our state, and we’ll continue working to protect our kids. https://t.co/ptKj1Ax0LU — Jack Johnson (@SenJohnson) February 24, 2023

“The intent of the legislation is just to simply say that you cannot have sexually explicit entertainment … in a public venue where kids might be present,” Johnson noted. He also went on to say, “We’re protecting kids and families and parents who want to be able to take their kids to public places.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.