‘Queers for Palestine’ Block Ottawa Gay Pride Parade, Demanding Boycott of Israel

Ottawa’s annual Pride parade on Sunday was halted by a pro-Palestinian activist group called Queers for Palestine — Ottawa (Q4P), who demanded that the Capital Pride group boycott Israel and declare support for “all oppressed peoples, including Palestinians.”

CBC’s account of the conflict between the two left-wing groups was somewhat difficult to follow, because it was not always clear which group was shouting what slogan.

Capital Pride seemed to take umbrage at the pro-Palestinian demonstrators hijacking the event and haranguing them in the middle of the street, while Q4P was furious that Capital Pride told them to tone down the anti-Semitism when it invited them to participate in the parade.

Q4P fired off an angry social media communique noting that it was told it had “full support from Grand Marshal Patience Plush” when its “contingent of hundreds” was invited to the event — and it was not about to let “Zionists and genocide-supporting politicians” police its behavior.

Q4P was also incensed that Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe was invited to the event, presumably through the good graces of Grand Marshal Patience Plush, because Sutcliffe boycotted the Pride march last year for taking a “pro-Palestine stance.”

Sutcliffe on Monday blasted Q4P for using force to halt the Pride parade and said he had no intention of apologizing for his boycott last year.

Sutcliffe’s recusal from the 2024 march was prompted by a statement from Capital Pride that equally condemned the “acts of terrorism” on October 7, 2023, and the “endless and brutal campaign in Gaza” launched by Israel in response.

“I don’t think we want to have a situation where anybody can just block a parade — especially Capital Pride — put a bunch of demands on the table, and the parade doesn’t move forward unless people get into those demands. I don’t think that’s acceptable,” he said.

“Ottawa should always be a place of inclusion, where everyone feels welcome. Let’s continue to work together for a better city, for everyone,” he said, seemingly oblivious to the possibility that people who support or excuse the atrocities of October 7 might not be interested in making everyone feel welcome.

Capital Pride threw in the towel at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, unable to continue their march because Q4P was blocking the road. In its own statement on the event, Capital Pride noted that Q4P had “met with festival organizers throughout the summer,” and should have known exactly what was expected of them on the big day.

“After over an hour of attempting to resolve the stoppage, it became clear that Q4P was unwilling to engage in a good faith conversation and was insistent on misrepresenting our discussions,” Capital Pride said.

“The decision to cancel was not taken lightly, and we understand and appreciate the impact it had on our community — including over 7,000 people from more than 175 groups who showed up to march today,” the statement said.

Capital Pride officials hinted they were still supportive of the Palestinian cause, but they have removed the controversial 2024 statement from their website and Q4P wants it restored in full.

“Mayor Mark Sutcliffe boycotted Capital Pride for standing with Palestine. Corporations, politicians, and non-queer institutions followed suit. They tried to silence us, but our communities showed up louder than ever — Palestinian, Jewish, queer & allied — making it the biggest Pride Ottawa has ever seen,” Q4P declared on Tuesday.

Q4P sneered that Sutcliffe is “still tied to right-wing business interests, still silencing criticism of Israel, and still trying to pinkwash his complicity.”

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa expressed its disappointment with Q4P on Sunday, denouncing them as “misguided extremists whose actions overshadowed what should have been a joyful and positive experience.”

“They hijacked a celebration of love and diversity and betrayed the very spirit of Pride. Our entire Ottawa community deserves better than to have its joy stolen by these divisive voices,” the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said.