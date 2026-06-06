Dem Rep. Dean: Graham Platner Has ‘Disqualified Himself’ Amid Allegations

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said she believed Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner had essentially disqualified himself with his past conduct and personal behavior.

Host Boris Sanchez asked, “Do you support Graham Platner’s candidacy for Senate in Maine?”

Dean said, “I think it’s so distressing. All of the stories that are coming out, and they’re more and more, it seems, by the hour. I’m not a voter in Maine, but he has disqualified himself in my eyes. He is not qualified to be, representative, a senator. We’ll see what Maine does about it.”

She added, “And I know Governor Mills remains on the ballot, but he has disqualified himself.”

Last Thursday on MS NOW, Platner denied the various allegations, saying, “Anything alleging physicality, anything alleging that I knew what my tattoo was, these are the statements of someone who’s politically motivated. In this piece, there’s a lot about my struggling not being a good boyfriend, certainly self-medicating with alcohol. And I’ve been very up front since the beginning of this campaign that that was a pretty dark period of my life after I came back from my combat service.”

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