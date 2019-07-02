House GOP Takes Dig at Kaepernick While Supporting U.S. Women’s National Team

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) mocked former NFL quarterback and anthem-protester Colin Kaepernick, in a tweet cheering on the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT).

The NRCC posted the tweet the day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Nike pulled its American-flag themed “Betsy Ross Flag” sneakers, due to Kaepernick’s concerns over the flag’s alleged “connection to slavery.” The tweet also shows Kaepernick throwing a pick-6 during his playing career.

Good luck to @USWNT! Win this one for one of America’s first strong, independent women, Betsy Ross. We have no doubt you’ll be more competitive on the field than @Kaepernick7. #USA #USAvENG pic.twitter.com/RjMuXsTboI — NRCC (@NRCC) July 2, 2019

The USWNT did indeed defeat England 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Kaepernick began his anthem protest in the preseason of 2016. However, after that season, the former 49er walked away from his contract with San Francisco. Kaepernick was not re-signed by another club and remains unemployed by the league. In October of 2017, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL alleging that the league’s owners conspired to keep him off a roster due to his anthem protests.

In 2018, Nike made Kaepernick the face of their “Just Do It” ad campaign.

