‘Secret’ Deodorant Contributes $529,000 to U.S. Women’s Soccer to Ease Pay Gap

The company that owns Secret brand deodorant announced on Sunday that it would donate $529,000 to the players of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to address the “pay gap” between the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The company, already a sponsor of the Women’s team, said it plans to make a “tangible commitment” to the female payers’ campaign for “equal pay,” according to WMUR Channel 9.

The brand made its announcement in a full-page ad in Sunday’s New York Times, promising to pay each of the 23 female players on the USWNST $23,000 to help close the “pay gap.” Secret added that they want to “be on the right side of history.”

“Let’s take this moment of celebration to propel women’s sports forward,” the ad reads. “We urge the U.S. Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all.”

Secret also urged other sponsors to take up the challenge.

The Sunday announcement is not the first “equal pay” ad that Secret has sponsored. The brand, owned by Proctor & Gamble, has also taken out ads featuring Women’s soccer star Alex Morgan.

The players of the U.S. team already filed a lawsuit against U.S. soccer in May. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and alleged gender-based discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

But as Breitbart Sports reported, the supposed “pay gap” is not predicated merely on “gender bias.” The chief reason there is a pay gap between the men and the women is that the men bring in many more fans, and millions of dollars more in revenue than the women’s soccer. The pay gap is about economics, not gender bias.

