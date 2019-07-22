ESPN’s Dan Le Batard Skips Monday Show After Anti-Trump Tirade

After last week’s anti-Trump tirade, ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard skipped Monday’s show after ESPN bosses called him on the carpet for breaking company policy on political topics.

Le Batard earned the wrath of ESPN bosses on July 18 with a virulently anti-Trump tirade where he called the president and supporters racists on the heels of the “send her back” chant seen at the president’s rally last week.

Le Batard called the chant “un-American” and then attacked his own network for being “cowardly” for refusing to go after President Trump.

However, by Friday, ESPN sent out a memo reiterating its recently established policy of avoiding overtly political discussions and sticking to sports unless a political issue intersected directly with sports.

Now, according to the New York Post, Le Batard entered into discussions with ESPN bosses over his rant and has agreed to skip his regular Monday show this week.

Despite Le Batard’s decision to skip his Monday show, ESPN noted that the commentator would not be punished for last week’s political harangue.

