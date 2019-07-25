WATCH: Titans’ Taylor Lewan Announces Failed Drug Test, Takes Polygraph

July 24 (UPI) — Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Lewan announced Wednesday on his Instagram page that he received a letter from the league a few weeks ago saying he had failed a drug test for ostarine.

“I’m making this video so that it comes from me and nobody else and it doesn’t leave anything up to interpretation,” Lewan said. “I want everybody to know that I’ve never taken this supplement knowingly and I’ve never cheated the game, and I never will.”

Thank you to everyone who sees this video and supports me. My family and I are so grateful to the Tennessee Titans organization and fans for your support. I will post the polygraph information next. #NoBadDays pic.twitter.com/lE9iEMmLxw — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 24, 2019

Lewan added that he took a voluntary polygraph test and posted the results on social media to prove his innocence. According to the test results, he answered “no” to both questions about the use of banned drugs and passed the examination.

“I’ve never taken anything that would cheat the game,” Lewan said. “I’m so sorry to the Tennessee Titans. … I’ve never cheated myself and I never want you guys to feel cheated. But I’m going to be better for this.”

Lewan signed the richest contract for an offensive lineman in league history when the Titans gave him a five-year, $80 million extension last season.

The Titans selected Lewan in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He has made three straight Pro Bowls (2016-18) and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in the 2014 campaign.