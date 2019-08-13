AOC Blasts Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy over Anti-Union Tweet

New York freshman Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy on Twitter Tuesday, over workers rights and organized labor.

The trouble started after Portnoy began tweeting about the recent efforts of employees at The Ringer — a sports site in competition with Barstool — to unionize.

That tweet drew a response by Rafi Letzter, a journalist and union member.

Portnoy made it clear that none of his employee’s should follow Letzter’s advice.

Sensing that the moment was ripe for her to interject herself into a debate that did not involve her, Ocasio-Cortez launched a broadside at Portnoy.

Portnoy responded by immediately challenging Ocasio-Cortez to debate.

The New York Democrat did not specifically address Portnoy’s challenge, instead, she tweeted around it by reasserting the power of workers in relation to their employers.

Barstool did not stay quiet, however. The site posted a story about the social media confrontation, titled: AOC vs. Dave ‘The Union Crusher’ Portnoy.

“Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. El Presidente, the fight you never knew how badly you needed it until it was right in front of your face,” the piece read. “Schedule the debate!”

As of the time of this writing, Ocasio-Cortez still has not responded to Portnoy.

