Michael Jordon Donates $1 Million for Bahamas Hurricane Recovery

Former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordon has donated $1 million of his own money to help with Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the former NBA star said that he is “devastated” by the massive destruction wrought by the storm, according to NBA.com.

The statement released by his spokesperson, Estee Portnoy, said in part, “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

The NBA legend added that the “Bahamian people are strong and resilient, and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/JIcPGE8y2C — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) September 10, 2019

The famed sportsman owns property in the Bahamas and has spent much time there.

Dorian has reportedly left more than 70,000 people homeless, and at least 50 people dead in the Bahamas where the storm made landfall at its strongest point.

Jordan also jumped up to offer $2 million to help hurricane relief efforts after Hurricane Florence hit his home state of North Carolina in 2018.

“It just hits home,” Jordan told the media in the wake of Florence. “I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally, it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.”

