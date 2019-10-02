PETA Urges Mississippi State to Retire Live Bulldog Mascot After Collision with Auburn Player

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking Mississippi State to retire its bulldog mascot after a player tripped over the dog during last Saturday’s game.

Last weekend, Auburn football player JaTarvious Whitlow took a tumble when he collided with Mississippi State’s live bulldog mascot, Jak, USA Today reported.

The team pulled Jak off the sidelines right after the incident, but he was soon back rooting for the team.

The team later took to Twitter to let fans know that the pup was OK after the incident:

📢 PUPdate: Jak is okay! He will spend the football bye week making a full recovery from bruising to his chin and right hind leg during the MSU vs. Auburn game this past weekend. He’ll be ready to return to all his mascot duties on Oct. 13. pic.twitter.com/49QLA02Zkk — Mississippi State (@msstate) September 30, 2019

Still, PETA was furious that the dog was placed in such danger on the sidelines.

“It was sheer luck that this close call didn’t leave Jak severely injured or even dead, and it’s never been fair game to subject a dog to the bright lights, screaming fans, and booming noise of a football stadium,” PETA Senior Director Marta Holmberg said. “PETA is urging MSU to be a dog’s best friend and end its live-mascot program—and we’ll gladly help find Jak a loving adoptive home where he can live out the rest of his days in peace”

