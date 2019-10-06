Weak Four: NFL Teams Still Struggling to Fill Empty Seats

Getty Images/Scott Boehm

The NFL headed into Week 5 hoping to gain some momentum with their attendance numbers, however, several stadiums still seemed more empty than they ought to be.

The game that seemed to spur the most comments this weekend was at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium, where the home team Bengals lost in a squeaker to the Arizona Cardinals. But, many felt that Cincy fans did not turn out:

Some fans felt that the Houston Texans were unable to fill NRG Stadium when the Atlanta Falcons came to town. Fortunately for those in attendance, the Texans showed up and scored 53 points on Atlanta:

Several other teams were said to find too many empty seats, as well.

The Tennessee Titan’s Nissan Stadium seemed less than filled when the Buffalo Bills came to town:

The Washington Redskins were obliterated 33-7 at home when the New England Patriots stopped by FedEx Field:

Finally, there were questions about the number of empty seats at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 43-27:

