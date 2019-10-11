Jemele Hill Suggests America Is Just as Bad as China on Human Rights

Former ESPN social justice warrior Jemele Hill took to Twitter to suggest that America is as deeply flawed as China when it comes to Human Rights Abuses.

Hill “laughed” as she captioned a video of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo detailing the litany of Chinese Human Rights Abuses on Friday. Then, she prepared to list actions taken by the Trump Administration as if to suggest they were the same thing.

Replying to a story at the Hill, the former ESPN talker wrote, “*laughs in Muslim travel ban, children detained in cages, selling out the Kurds, cozying up to Kim Jong-un*.”

*laughs in Muslim travel ban, children detained in cages, selling out the Kurds, cozying up to Kim Jong-un* https://t.co/iOXjVEJVpB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 11, 2019

“The Chinese Communist party is detaining and abusing more than one million Uyghur Muslims in internment camps in Xinjiang, the western region of China,” Secretary Pompeo said. “The pages of George Orwell’s 1984 are coming to life there. I wish the NBA would acknowledge that.”

Indeed, Human Rights Watch says that China is one of the worst abusers of human rights in the world.

“Authorities dramatically stepped up repression and systematic abuses against the 13 million Turkic Muslims, including Uyghurs and ethnic Kazakhs, in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region,” the human rights group wrote in its report this year.

But if Hill is all worried about presidents responsible for putting kids in cages, one might wonder why she was so happy to pose with President Barack Obama, who separated immigrant families and put kids in cages throughout his presidency.

So here's the reason I missed @HisAndHers a couple days last week. Think it's a good excuse pic.twitter.com/xOhdGgrOjD — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 13, 2015

