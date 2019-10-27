Donald Trump Attends Game Five of the World Series at Nationals Stadium

President Donald Trump attended game five of the World Series on Sunday night, traveling to Nationals Stadium in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Nationals Stadium for the World Series at 8:01 p.m. after Trump critic Chef Jose Andres threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

On Sunday, Trump announced the news that the Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died as a result of a raid conducted by United States special forces.

Trump sat behind home plate with Republican baseball fans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Mark Meadows, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sen. Lindsay Graham, and Sen. David Perdue. According to the White House, Trump invited some American wounded warriors to attend the game with him.

Secret Service snipers were spotted at Nationals Park during the game.

Snipers on the roof at Nationals Park at sunset. President Trump is in attendance tonight for Game 5 of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/GcIN7CXqWQ — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) October 27, 2019

The World Series games are currently tied. The Washington Nationals won the first two games in Texas against the Houston Astros, and the Astros won the second two games in Washington, DC.