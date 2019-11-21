Antonio Brown Countersues Rape Accuser for Defamation

Antonio Brown intends to countersue the former physical trainer who accused him of rape, according to a report from ESPN.

Britney Taylor, Brown’s former physical trainer, accused the former wide receiver of sexual assault and filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year. Brown has not only denied those allegations, he has now filed a countersuit which accuses Taylor of “defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements.”

ESPN has obtained a copy of a portion of Brown’s countersuit:

In summary, after enduring a failed business endeavor and also failing to gain the relationship status she desired with Brown, Taylor began a vicious campaign of lies and deceit targeting Brown both personally and professionally. Taylor’s acts have all but ruined Brown’s career, causing him to lose a number of substantial and lucrative business contracts, and impacting the public persona in such a manner as to cause Brown and his family significant personal and financial harm.

Brown was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders during the offseason. However, after a bizarre controversy over the type of helmet he was allowed to wear, along with other issues, Brown eventually fell out of favor with Oakland and was released,

The star receiver was then signed by the New England Patriots, but cut after only one game after allegations of rape and sexual misconduct emerged from Britney Taylor and another woman. This past week, Brown apologized to Patriots Owner Robert Kraft for his behavior during the episode.

The former All-Pro receiver continues his attempt to continue his NFL career despite several statements to the contrary.

