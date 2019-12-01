WATCH: Wild Brawl Erupts After UNLV-Nevada Game

A wild melee involving dozens of players broke out at the conclusion of the UNLV-Navada game on Saturday.

The trouble started after UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad threw a game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Steve Jenkins. During the ensuing celebration, Ooblad got shoved and a major fight broke out.

Best video I’ve seen of the fight. Appears Nevada’s Austin Arnold threw the first punch (a punch from behind on UNLV’s quarterback). Kenyon Obland might have said something to spark it, but that punch led to the brawl.

The athletic directors from both schools released a joint statement condemning the behavior.

The events that occurred following today’s football game have no place in college athletics and we are deeply disappointed by this incident which detracts from what was a hard-fought and emotional football game between our state’s only two NCAA programs.

We are examining all available video from the incident and are working with the Mountain West office in a full review. Additionally, we are working with the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department to review the actions on the field and in the stands after the game.

Rivalry games are at the heart of what should be great about intercollegiate athletics. We will continue to prioritize sportsmanship at all of our events, especially those between our two great institutions.

“Tensions were high following the conclusion of the rivalry game, as Nevada was held from its first eight-win season in nine years and UNLV won its second straight Freemont Cannon.

“The game was the last for UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, who was fired earlier this week after five seasons with the program,” Sports Illustrated reports.

