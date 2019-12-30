Urban Meyer’s Daughters Furious After ESPN Anchor’s Comments About Family

Urban Meyer’s daughters have a few choice words for ESPN host Scott Anderson after the talker seemed to diss the former Ohio State coach for attending last weekend’s semifinal game, instead of spending time with his family.

During ESPN’s broadcast of Clemson’s 29-23 win over Ohio State, Anderson spied the former Ohio State coach standing on the sidelines during the game even though he is supposed to be retired, according to the New York Post.

Anderson then took a shot at Meyer and said, “Look at Urban Meyer. He was going to spend time with his family but went to this game instead.”

The ESPN analyst made it seem that Meyer was ignoring his family to attend the game, but Meyer’s family was having none of that kind of talk. After all, many of them were standing right there or were nearby at the same game.

Meyer’s oldest daughter, Nicki, was furious.

“How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family including grandkids went to support my husband and the Buckeyes,” Nicki tweeted. “We had the best week in Arizona. @ESPN have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along, friends.”

How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family including grandkids went to support my husband and the buckeyes. We had the best week in AZ. @ESPN have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along friends 😉 https://t.co/rqAtv4pdGh — Nicki Meyer Dennis (@Nicki_07) December 30, 2019

Indeed, several of the Meyer’s clan were right there.

“Meyer’s son-in-law and Nicki’s husband, Corey Dennis, serves as a quality control coach for Ohio State. Meyer’s son, Nate, could be seen standing next to him on the sidelines, while the rest of the family watched the action unfold in the stands,” the Post added.

Meyer’s daughter, Gigi, also slammed ESPN. “But we were all there the entire week… In fact, probably been spending too much time together,” Gigi wrote.

But we were all there the entire week… In fact, probably been spending too much time together 😂 but keep ‘em coming @espn ❤️ https://t.co/BFmkmopNbq — Gigi Meyer (@GG_40) December 30, 2019

Anderson was likely riffing off a comment Meyer recently made where he claimed that he needed to spend more time with his family.

Meyer had a long coaching career that spanned more than three decades, including stints at Ohio State, Florida, and Utah, among others.

